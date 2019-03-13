You are here

Home > Real Estate

139 Cecil Street up for sale again after revamp

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Singapore

139 Cecil Street, formerly known as Cecil House, is up for sale again via an expression of interest exercise after an extensive revamp, real estate firms CBRE and JLL said in a statement on Tuesday.

An 18-month additions and alterations exercise by the building's owner

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Lippo Karawaci unveils US$1b funding plan, new management team

LMIRT to buy retail mall in Jakarta for 3.7t rupiah

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.5% in Feb from Jan: SRX

London's real estate market stumbles as Brexit kills dealmaking

Blackstone-backed firm seeks 47.5b rupees in India's first REIT

Editor's Choice

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_3.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_3.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

BT_20190313_737_3722110.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening