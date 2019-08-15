1,556 private homes including EC units sold in July, up 89% from June: URA

At the Piermont Grand EC project in Sumang Walk in the Punggol area, City Developments and TID sold 378 units last month at a median price of S$1,107 per square foot (psf).

DEVELOPERS sold 1,178 private homes in July 2019, up 43.5 per cent from the 821 units they moved in the previous month, but down 31.7 per cent from the 1,724 units they found buyers for, in July 2018.

The figures - which exclude executive condominium (EC) units - were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers moved 1,556 units in July, up 89.3 per cent from 822 units in June, but 12.4 per cent lower than the 1,776 units in July 2018.

At the Piermont Grand EC project in Sumang Walk in the Punggol area, City Developments and TID sold 378 units last month at a median price of S$1,107 per square foot (psf).

sentifi.com Market voices on:

At the One Pearl Bank condo project in the Chinatown area, CapitaLand found buyers for 197 units in July at a median price of S$2,353 psf.

The developer of Treasure at Tampines in Tampines Lane moved 119 units in July at a median price of S$1,325 psf.

At The Florence Residences along Hougang Avenue 2, 112 units were sold last month at a median price of S$1,449 psf.