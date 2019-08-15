You are here

Home > Real Estate

1,556 private homes including EC units sold in July, up 89% from June: URA

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 1:10 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

Piermont Grand.jpg
At the Piermont Grand EC project in Sumang Walk in the Punggol area, City Developments and TID sold 378 units last month at a median price of S$1,107 per square foot (psf).
City Developments Limited

DEVELOPERS sold 1,178 private homes in July 2019, up 43.5 per cent from the 821 units they moved in the previous month, but down 31.7 per cent from the 1,724 units they found buyers for, in July 2018.

The figures - which exclude executive condominium (EC) units - were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers moved 1,556 units in July, up 89.3 per cent from 822 units in June, but 12.4 per cent lower than the 1,776 units in July 2018.

At the Piermont Grand EC project in Sumang Walk in the Punggol area, City Developments and TID sold 378 units last month at a median price of S$1,107 per square foot (psf).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the One Pearl Bank condo project in the Chinatown area, CapitaLand found buyers for 197 units in July at a median price of S$2,353 psf.

The developer of Treasure at Tampines in Tampines Lane moved 119 units in July at a median price of S$1,325 psf.

At The Florence Residences along Hougang Avenue 2, 112 units were sold last month at a median price of S$1,449 psf.

Real Estate

Singapore condo rents recover slightly in July; HDB rents stable: SRX

China's new home prices firm but momentum slows in some parts

Founder's grip on WeWork may be hard for investors to stomach

Hong Fok Q2 profit slumps 42% to S$2.3m

Hong Kong hotels in crisis as protests deter mainland visitors

Stephen Riady buys GCB from OUE unit for S$95m

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

krisenergy.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy applies for debt moratorium; Keppel expresses support as creditor

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

Singapore shares dive nearly 2% at Thursday's open on recession fears

Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Yangzijiang shares down 14%, at 2.5-year low

Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro's longtime CFO Choo Chek Siew to retire in September

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly