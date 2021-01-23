199-year Boat Quay shophouse up for sale for S$27m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A 199-YEAR leasehold conservation shophouse located at 31 South Bridge Road and 88 Circular Road in Boat Quay is up for sale via private treaty at S$27 million, exclusive marketing agent ERA Realty said on Friday.
The two-storey asset sits on a land area of about 330...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes