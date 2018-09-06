2 Amoy St shophouses up for sale

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A PAIR of adjoining prime four-storey conservation shophouses along Amoy Street have been launched for sale via public tender.
The guide price for 87 and 88 Amoy Street is S$3,415 per square foot (psf) or S$50 million over a gross floor area of about 14,641 square feet.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg