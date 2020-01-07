You are here

Home > Real Estate

2 Tras Street shophouses up for sale with S$12m and S$10m guide prices

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 1:33 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Street View of shophouses along Tras Street - PhotoCredit-CBRE.jpg
Both three-storey shophouses with attic have a 99-year lease, and are currently fully leased to food and beverage operators on the ground floor and soho users on the upper floors.
PHOTO: CBRE

A PAIR of conservation shophouses along Tras Street is up for sale with a guide price of S$12 million for the larger property and S$10.8 million for the smaller unit. This works out to about S$2,800 per square foot (sq ft) for each shophouse, sole marketing agent CBRE announced on Tuesday.

The larger shophouse has a land area of about 1,494 square feet (sq ft) and total floor area of about 4,257 sq ft, while the smaller unit has a land area of about 1,298 sq ft and total floor area of about 3,852 sq ft.

The three-storey shophouses with attic have a 99-year lease and are zoned for commercial use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's 2019 Master Plan.

They are a short walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT Station, and are fully leased to food and beverage operators on the ground floor and soho users on the upper floors, said CBRE. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Recent transactions of 99-year leasehold shophouses include 34, 36 and 38 Tanjong Pagar Road, which were sold collectively in December 2019 at about S$16.4 million or about S$3,000 per sq ft; and 76 Pagoda Street, which sold in July 2019 at S$13.3 million or S$3,500 per sq ft, added CBRE.

SEE ALSO

AEI proposes sale of Penjuru Lane property for S$19m

New commercial developments in the area include Guoco Tower and Frasers Tower, while ASB Tower is slated for completion this year. 

Clemence Lee, senior director of capital markets at CBRE, said that investors' interest has started to shift to "well-located 99-year leasehold shophouses which are believed to offer better value and higher yields", on the back of rising prices of 999-year or freehold central business district shophouses.

The two shophouses can be bought individually or collectively, and are on sale via an expression of interest exercise which closes on Feb 12, 2020 at 3pm.

Real Estate

Van Holland condo in District 10 to start public sales this weekend

Chinese developers' offshore bond pipeline meets firm new year demand

Bed Bath & Beyond sells real estate as part of turnaround

Hong Kong landlords face tough times as shop, office rents sink

Investors in Australian real estate unlikely to be put off by wildfire crisis

S-Reits key driver of market turnover in 2019: SGX

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 02:53 PM
Real Estate

Van Holland condo in District 10 to start public sales this weekend

KOH Brothers Group’s freehold residential development in prime District 10 will soon hit the market officially.

Jan 7, 2020 02:49 PM
Real Estate

Chinese developers' offshore bond pipeline meets firm new year demand

[HONG KONG] Chinese property developers kicked off the new year with a strong pipeline of bond issuance, in...

Jan 7, 2020 02:45 PM
Government & Economy

Payment delays worsen among Singapore firms for third straight quarter

SLOW payments among Singapore firms increased for the third consecutive quarter, led by the retail and services...

Jan 7, 2020 02:40 PM
Transport

Carmaker Rolls-Royce annual sales surge 25%

[BENGALURU] Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it recorded a 25 per cent jump in sales in 2019, underpinned...

Jan 7, 2020 02:36 PM
Banking & Finance

Manulife CEO apologises for executives' spoof rap video

[TORONTO] Manulife Financial Corp's chief executive officer Roy Gori apologised to employees for a spoof rap video...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly