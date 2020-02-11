You are here

2 Yishun industrial properties up for sale via EOI: Edmund Tie

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 5:04 PM
TWO industrial properties in Yishun are up for sale via expression of interest (EOI). Potential buyers may submit offers for either property or both, sole marketing agent Edmund Tie said on Tuesday.

The indicative price for both properties is S$29 million. Individually, the indicative price for 539 Yishun Industrial Park A is S$9.8 million, while 543 Yishun Industrial Park A's indicative price stands at S$19.2 million.

Both properties have a combined site area of 13,326.2 square metres (sq m) and a total existing gross floor area of 14,318.9 sq m.

539 Yishun Industrial Park A has a balance lease term of around 32 years, while 543 Yishun Industrial Park A has a balance lease term of around 34 years. Both properties are zoned for "Business 1" use and have a plot ratio of 2.5, according to the URA Master Plan 2019. The properties will be sold with vacant possession.

The two properties are also located within an industrial park area surrounded by housing estates with prominent dual road frontage along Yishun Industrial Park A and Yishun Avenue 8. They are also within a short drive from Canberra and Yishun MRT stations.

Tan Chun Ming, Edmund Tie's executive director of investment advisory, said the properties might be ideal for companies looking to expand or consolidate their operations within the Yishun area.

"The sites' existing gross floor areas are low and have the potential to be refurbished or redeveloped to a maximum total gross floor area of approximately 358,605 sq ft," he said.

The EOI exercise for the properties will close on March 18 at 3pm.

