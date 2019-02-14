You are here
2018 CBD Grade A office rents post highest increase since 2010: Colliers
They increase by 2.4% to S$9.43 psf pm from Q3 to Q4 2018, bringing full-year rental growth to 14.9%
Singapore
TIGHTENING vacancies have driven up Singapore prime office rents in 2018. This saw average CBD (Central Business District) Grade A office rents rising by 2.4 per cent to S$9.43 per square foot per month (psf pm) from third quarter to fourth quarter 2018, bringing the full-year
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg