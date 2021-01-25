2020 property investment up even as retail consumption slides

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
NEW private homes were high on the shopping list for some in Singapore last year.
But the same cannot be said for retail spending, which has not fully recovered given fewer tourists here to wine and dine, while snapping up cosmetics and other discretionary items.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes