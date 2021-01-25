You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS
EYE ON ECONOMY

2020 property investment up even as retail consumption slides

Post-lockdown, well-heeled locals free to view new flats; retail sector still hurting without tourism dollar
Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20210125_NRNUS3_4420394.jpg
In December alone, the number of new private homes sold surpassed 1,000 units, thanks to projects such as the 640-unit Clavon along Clementi Avenue 1.
PHOTO: UOL

Singapore

NEW private homes were high on the shopping list for some in Singapore last year.

But the same cannot be said for retail spending, which has not fully recovered given fewer tourists here to wine and dine, while snapping up cosmetics and other discretionary items.

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant: CDC

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently...

Jan 25, 2021 07:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

[BENGALURU] Deutsche Bank AG said on Sunday it began a probe in relation to engagement with some clients after the...

Jan 25, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Australia regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use

[SYDNEY] Australia's therapeutic goods regulator has conditionally approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for...

Jan 25, 2021 06:57 AM
Consumer

Online fashion retailer Boohoo to buy Debenhams brand: FT

[BENGALURU] Online fashion retailer Boohoo Group is set to acquire collapsed British department store group...

Jan 25, 2021 06:53 AM
Transport

SpaceX rocket deploys record-setting cargo

[MIAMI] SpaceX on Sunday launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying a record number of satellites on board, the private...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Staff get perk immunity at some firms

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for