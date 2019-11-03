216 units at Sengkang Grand Residences sold over launch weekend

216 of the 280 units released for sale at Sengkang Grand Residences were sold at the launch weekend, said co-developers CapitaLand and City Developments Limited (CDL) on Sunday.

The units at the 99-year leasehold development were sold at an average price of around S$1,700 per square foot (psf).

Sales began on Saturday, a week after its sales gallery opened for viewing. About 93 per cent of the buyers are Singaporeans, while the remaining 7 per cent were Permanent Residents and foreigners mainly from China, Malaysia, India and the Philippines.

Prices start from S$798,000 for a one-bedroom plus study unit, S$998,000 for a two-bedroom, S$1.498 million for a three-bedroom, and S$2.1 million for a four-bedroom premium plus flexi unit. Meanwhile, unit sizes range from 474 square feet (sq ft) for a one-bedroom plus study, to 1,324 sq ft for a four-bedroom premium plus flexi unit.

Chia Ngiang Hong, CDL group general manager, said: "The robust take-up reflects a healthy demand for attractively-priced homes that are well-designed, well-located and well-connected to a comprehensive array of amenities. As the first integrated community and lifestyle hub in the North-East region, Sengkang Grand Residences offers residents direct access to lifestyle conveniences and vibrant community living experience under one roof. We are confident that the project will continue to attract interest from prospective homebuyers and investors."

Ronald Tay, chief executive officer of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia (residential & retail), said: "We are very encouraged by the strong response at the weekend launch of Sengkang Grand Residences. This points to the continued market demand for residences set within an integrated development. Homebuyers are drawn to the property's convenient location atop a transport hub and direct access to an exciting line-up of retail offerings at Sengkang Grand Mall, among other facilities and amenities."

Located in District 19 at Compassvale Bow, the 680 unit-Sengkang Grand Residences offers access to 300,000 sq ft of lifestyle and community conveniences through the three-storey Sengkang Grand Mall, a community club, hawker centre and community plaza. Aside from connectivity to Buangkok MRT station and a bus interchange, residents will have access to major expressways such as the CTE and KPE.