5 land parcels for general agriculture in Lim Chu Kang, Sungei Tengah up for tender

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 9:41 AM

Of the five, three land parcels may be used to farm food crops, seafood, cattle or goats for dairy milk and/or food frogs, AVA said in a statement. These are located at Neo Tiew Crescent and Sungei Tengah Road.
Of the five, three land parcels may be used to farm food crops, seafood, cattle or goats for dairy milk and/or food frogs, AVA said in a statement. These are located at Neo Tiew Crescent and Sungei Tengah Road.
Of the five, three land parcels may be used to farm food crops, seafood, cattle or goats for dairy milk and/or food frogs, AVA said in a statement. These are located at Neo Tiew Crescent and Sungei Tengah Road.
[SINGAPORE] Five land parcels for general agriculture in Lim Chu Kang and Sungei Tengah were put on sale by public tender on Thursday by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA).

Of the five, three land parcels may be used to farm food crops, seafood, cattle or goats for dairy milk and/or food frogs, AVA said in a statement. These are located at Neo Tiew Crescent and Sungei Tengah Road.

The remaining two land parcels may be used only for non-food farming, such as for ornamental fishes, aquatic plants and/or ornamental birds. These land parcels can be found at Jalan Lekar in Sungei Tengah.

The land parcels have a lease term of 20 years, and measure an area of between 10,000 sq m and about 12,000 sq m.

More details on the land parcels are available on AVA website at www.ava.gov.sg/landsales

Tender packets containing details and conditions of tender of the land parcels are available for sale at the AVA Service Centre.

The tender will close at noon on Aug 23.

THE STRAITS TIMES

