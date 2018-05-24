You are here
72-unit condo complex Balestier Regency up for sale for S$218m
Maximum allowable GFA of 173,408.9 sq ft could potentially yield about 230 apartments
Singapore
BALESTIER Regency, a 72-unit condominium complex off Balestier Road, has been launched for collective sale by tender and is expected to fetch some S$218 million, marketer Teakhwa Real Estate said on Wednesday.
This indicative price translates to a land rate of S$1,264.9
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg