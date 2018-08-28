You are here

8 St Thomas Walk 'well-received' in private preview by Singapore, HK buyers

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 8:50 PM
file71nf1awoetdl6569kzx.jpg
8 St Thomas in Disttrict 9 which sold more than 20 units over the weekend in a private preview.
Bukit Sembawang Estates

SINGAPORE and Hong Kong buyers have scooped up more than 20 out of 250 units at "well over S$3,000 per square foot" at 8 St Thomas in a private preview over the weekend, developer Bukit Sembawang Estates said in a statement on Tuesday.

Eighty five per cent of sales were for one- and two-bedders, and 70 per cent of sales were from locals and 30 per cent from foreigners. Buyers were evenly split between purchasing for occupation and investment purposes.

“We are heartened by the positive response to 8 St Thomas in both Singapore and Hong Kong. The successful preview of 8 St Thomas has demonstrated that premium freehold quality developments in prime District 9 continue to be much sought-after by discerning buyers,” said chief executive officer Ng Chee Seng.

May Tan, head of Residential Projects at CBRE, the appointed marketing agent for 8 St Thomas, said: “Compared to recent market transactions and land bids under the government land sales programme and collective sales transactions in prime districts 9 and 10, 8 St Thomas presents a sound value proposition for both owner-occupiers and investors. With one- and two-bedders priced from S$1.42 million and S$1.78 million respectively, savvy prospective buyers will find 8 St Thomas palatable for a premier freehold project located in a prestigious area.”

The freehold development will be open for public previews starting the weekend of Sept 1.

The District 9 property spanning almost a hectare is completed and ready for immediate occupancy. It boasts one- to four-bedroom units, four-bedroom dual-key units and penthouses, starting from an area of 441 sq ft up to 2,659 sq ft, which each feature a home automation system that controls access to the units, lights and air-conditioners. 8 Saint Thomas also features energy and water efficient fittings and green lots for charging electric cars. 

Reputable educational institutions are also located in the vicinity, including River Valley Primary School which is within one kilometre from the site.

