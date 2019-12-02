800 Super opens S$130m Tuas plant, announces new business lines

SINGAPORE waste management company 800 Super on Monday officially opened its new integrated energy and resource recovery facility in Tuas South, which cost over S$130 million.

The company, which delisted from the Singapore Exchange’s Catalist board this year with help from private equity, also said it will soon enter the animal feed processing business, and provide heating services for third-party ISO tank containers.

“We are constantly seeking opportunities to strengthen our value proposition to customers,” said executive chairman, Lee Koh Yong, whose family controls 800 Super.

“Both new businesses will be housed here in this integrated facility and powered by both the electricity generated from our biomass plant, and steam produced by our sludge incinerators,” Mr Lee said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The integrated facility, about the size of three football fields, houses a biomass energy plant, a sludge treatment plant and an industrial laundry. The facility uses the energy by-product of one activity to generate energy for the next.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

For example, the biomass energy plant generates two million kilowatt-hours of electricity monthly, or the amount of energy needed to power about 5,000 four-room HDB flats a month. Part of this electricity will be channelled to power the sludge treatment plant.

Energy generated within the facility will also power 800 Super’s two new ventures.

The group is making “final preparations” to launch its animal feed processing business in the first quarter of 2020, Mr Lee said at the opening ceremony on Monday.

This business involves converting wet spent grains such as malt and soya beans into animal feed ingredients. Steam from the sludge incinerators will be used to heat-dry and sterilise the grains.

By the end of 2020, 800 Super wants to double its processing capacity from an initial 240 tonnes of spent grains per day, to 480 tonnes per day.

800 Super has also started trials to provide heating services for third-party ISO tank containers. The heating makes use of steam energy generated from the company’s incinerators.

Doing so will also provide cost savings as the company will not have to rely on conventional fuels, Mr Lee said.