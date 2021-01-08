You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS

82 HDB resale flats sold for at least S$1m in 2020: SRX

Such deals comprised 0.35% of all HDB resale flats sold in 2020. In 2019, 64 million-dollar units were transacted.
Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210108_HDB8_4398003.jpg
SRX's flash estimates for December also revealed that overall HDB resale prices rose for the sixth consecutive month. The total price rise for 2020 was 6.4 per cent, against 2019's 0.3%.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

THE number of Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flats sold for at least S$1 million hit a new high last year, amid a strong showing by the market despite the Covid-19 pandemic, flash data from real estate portal SRX indicated on Thursday.

There were 82 million-...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

C&W's Christine Li to join Knight Frank; Colliers hires JLL's Joseph Yee

DBS starts coverage on ARA H-Trust with 'buy' call on vaccine, earnings optimism

Oxley gets S$106.4m investment from Hong Kong private equity firm

Environmental groups petition FEMA to update flood maps, building rules as climate risks rise

LafargeHolcim to buy Firestone Building Products in US$3.4b deal

Mumbai home market to get boost from lower development levies

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case

[SINGAPORE] Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Friday (Jan 8) after a second unlinked...

Jan 8, 2021 12:02 AM
Real Estate

US mortgage rates hit another record low

[NEW YORK] Mortgage rates in the US started 2021 by setting another record low.

Jan 7, 2021 11:57 PM
Consumer

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com's top boss Jeff Bezos to become...

Jan 7, 2021 11:44 PM
Consumer

Bayer partners CureVac on Covid vaccine effort

[BERLIN] Bayer is partnering with CureVac to seek international approval for the German biotech company's...

Jan 7, 2021 11:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Fitch sees Qatar banks benefiting from Saudi Arabia fund inflows

[DOHA] Saudi Arabian clients are expected to start shifting some of their funds back to Qatar after four Arab states...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for