You are here

Home > Real Estate

8M Real Estate buying shophouses worth S$144m

Four transactions include S$80m deal for six units along Tanjong Pagar Road; other units in Lorong Mambong, Gemmill Lane, Amoy St
Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20190220_KRSHOPS20A_3701320.jpg
Nos 33, 35, 37, 39, 41 and 43 Tanjong Pagar Road, which 8M Real Estate is buying, is on one end of a block of shophouses. Back in 2016, the group bought five shophouses at the other end of the block, for S$2,166 psf.

Singapore

8M Real Estate is buying about S$144 million in shophouses in four transactions involving 10 shophouses in Tanjong Pagar Road, Amoy Street, Gemmill Lane and Lorong Mambong.

The biggest of the four deals, at S$80 million, is for a row of six shophouses - Nos 33, 35, 37, 39

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Work without boundaries

Redas explains why some cooling measures need to be revised

AusGroup in A$11.8m deal to house marine workers on Australian island

Pair of Club Street shophouses up for sale at S$25m

REDAS' new chief calls on government to refine property curbs, engage more with stakeholders

The hot new market for luxury property is Vietnam

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

BP_Heng Swee Keat_200219_3.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence, healthcare, bank stocks expected to gain from Budget 2019

BT_20190220_ABTAX_3701272.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget puts some tax breaks out to pasture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening