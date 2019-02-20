You are here
8M Real Estate buying shophouses worth S$144m
Four transactions include S$80m deal for six units along Tanjong Pagar Road; other units in Lorong Mambong, Gemmill Lane, Amoy St
Singapore
8M Real Estate is buying about S$144 million in shophouses in four transactions involving 10 shophouses in Tanjong Pagar Road, Amoy Street, Gemmill Lane and Lorong Mambong.
The biggest of the four deals, at S$80 million, is for a row of six shophouses - Nos 33, 35, 37, 39
