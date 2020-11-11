8MRE pays S$26.4m for latest shophouse buys

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED property investment company 8M Real Estate (8MRE) has picked up two conservation shophouse properties in the Duxton Hill/Craig Road area for a total of S$26.4 million.
The District 2 properties on sites with balance leasehold tenures of close to 68 years...
