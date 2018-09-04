You are here

Home > Real Estate

9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 6:25 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

UNITED Engineers' UED Residential has submitted the top bid of S$368.8 million, or S$830 psf per gross floor area (GFA) for a Government Land Sales (GLS) site at Dairy Farm Road. 

There were five offers in all for the 211,486 sq ft site which is for residential development with commercial uses on the first storey. The 99-year site has a maximum permissible GFA of 444,129 sq ft, and was launched for sale on May 31.

The second highest bid was from Chinese developer MCC Group's MCC Land (Singapore) and Greatview Group and Yu Zhisong's Greatview Investment, for S$364.9 million, and the lowest bid came from Wee Hur Development for S$228.8 million or S$515 psf.

Those who also entered the bidding ring included a tie-up between COHL Singapore and CSC Land Group (Singapore) for S$357 million, and Chip Eng Seng's CEL Property Development for S$333.3 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CSC Land Group (Singapore) is a unit of China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co Pte Ltd, while COHL Singapore belongs to Jiak Kim Propco Sarl, which has a Luxembourg address.Meanwhile, the highest offer for the Jalan Jurong Kechil site went to a tie-up between COHL Singapore and CSC Land Group (Singapore) for S$215 million or S$1,002 psf per gross floor area.

There were two other bids: one from Hao Yuan Investment, for S$163.8 million, and another from Sim Lian Land for S$130 million.

This 99-year site, which was launched for sale under the GLS on June 28, spans 153,223 sq ft with a maximum GFA of 214,513 sq ft.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a statement on Tuesday, the date of tender close for both sites, that a decision on the award of the tenders will be made after the bids have been evaluated.

Separately, the Housing & Development Board announced on Tuesday evening that Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments submitted the highest bid for the Canberra Link executive condominium (EC) tender for S$271 million, or S$558.22 psf per gross floor area, in a hotly-contested tender that drew nine bidders in all.

The second highest bidder was Greatview Investment and MCC Land with a bid of S$258.9 million or S$533.28 psf. The lowest bidder was JBE Development with a bid of S$201.8 million or S$415.72 psf.

Also taking part in the tender was Qingjian Realty subsidiary CNQC Realty (Treasure) Investment with a S$252.8 million bid, a tie-up between Evia Real Estate (8) and Gamuda (Singapore) for a S$250.9 million offer and a CDL Constellation (City Developments' wholly owned subsidiary) and TID Residential offer of S$245.8 million.

UED Residential and TSKY (Jervois), a subsidiary of Tiong Seng Holdings, bid S239.2 million; Kheng Leong's Peak Land bid S$228.3 million and Sim Lian Land offered S$205 million.

The 99-year land parcel was launched for tender on June 28, for a 194,187 sq ft site that will yield an estimated 450 units. It has a maximum gross floor area of 485,468 sq ft with a gross plot ratio of 2.5.

The tender closed at noon on Tuesday, and a decision on the award of the tender will be made after the bids have beenevaluated, HDB said.

Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments were also responsible for the 628-unit Rivercove Residences in Sengkang, the only EC project launched this year. 

Real Estate

China's Fosun files for Club Med IPO in Hong Kong, seeks up to US$700m: sources

Hong Kong's runaway property market may be heading for a fall

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

When the American dream became a mortgage nightmare

JLL, Lendlease pick 5 startups for proptech accelerator programme

First HDB estate in new Tengah town to go big on community farming

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vicom to buy Bukit Batok warehouse from Mapletree Logistics Trust for S$22.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening