91% of Luxus Hills (Signature Collection) sold during preview weekend

Sun, Sep 01, 2019 - 5:26 PM
Developer Bukit Sembawang Estates has sold 71 of the 78 homes of its Luxus Hills (Signature Collection) during the preview weekend.

32 homes were sold on Aug 30, the first day of preview, prompting the developer to release the remaining 46 homes for sale. Prices ranged from S$3.058 million to S$4.2 million. 

95 per cent of buyers bought homes for their own occupation, while about three quarters of buyers were 30 to 60 years old, indicating interest from multi-generational families, Bukit Sembawang said. 75 per cent of buyers also opted for flexible deferred payment schemes.

Located in Seletar Hills Estate, the 999-year leasehold landed development comprises 58 intermediate terraces, 10 corner terraces and 10 semi-detached homes. The intermediate terraces are between 3,757 and 3,810 square feet (sq ft) in size; the corner terraces are from 3,541 to 3,671 sq ft, and the semi-detached units, from 3,541 to 3,671 sq ft. The base per-square-foot (psf) price is around S$1,894.

Jenny Ho, general manager (marketing) at Bukit Sembawang Estates, said: “We are heartened by the positive response for the Luxus Hills (Signature Collection). Buyers were largely attracted to Luxus Hills because of the large living spaces offered by these rare landed 999-year homes in a family-friendly environment. Our flexible payment schemes with the option for immediate occupancy also proved popular with buyers who could then comfortably plan their move-in and financing timelines."

