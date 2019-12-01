92 apartments sold at One Holland Village Residences

A CONSORTIUM comprising Far East Organization, Sekisui House and Sino Group has sold 92 units at One Holland Village Residences. These units were sold between Nov 21, when preview sales at the 296-unit project began, and 6pm on Dec 1.

The District 10 project's official launch was held on Saturday, Nov 30.

As part of a larger 99-year leasehold mixed-use development, One Holland Village Residences comprises three distinct offerings – Sereen, with 248 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 34-storey tower, Leven, a low-rise tower of three storeys and roof terrace comprising 21 two-bedroom units, and Quincy Private Residences, comprising 27 luxury apartments on the top eight levels of a 28-storey block and which will come with private lift access and concierge services.

In its release on Sunday evening, Far East said that the average achieved prices for the three components are S$2,600 psf for Sereen, S$2,900 psf for Leven and S$3,200 for Quincy Private Residences.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The most popular units are the one- and two-bedroom apartments in Sereen.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Ninety per cent of the total 92 units sold were bought by Singaporeans.

Permanent residents and foreigners made up the remaining buyers. These include South Koreans, Norwegians and US citizens.

Buyers of just under half of the total 92 units sold live in Districts 10 and 11.

The mixed-use development will also have serviced residences, retail and office space.

Cheryl Huan, chief operating officer of Far East's sales and leasing group, said: "We are very encouraged by the strong response to One Holland Village Residences. The keen interest from homebuyers who hail from all parts of Singapore is testament to the development's broad appeal.

"Since the inception of the project, we have taken care to put forth a development that will preserve the unique character of Holland Village, which is characterised by quaint shophouses and streetscapes, an eclectic charm and a laidback ambience. At the same time, we do want to bring value to the larger precinct by introducing new-to-market retail brands and concepts, and bringing in a new demographic of commercial tenants."