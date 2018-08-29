You are here
A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
Taking such a route would cripple financing options and is equivalent to an 'advance inheritance': lawyers
Singapore
FACED with more prohibitive stamp duties on second and subsequent purchases of residential property, some Singaporeans are exploring a trust vehicle to circumvent the latest cooling measures.
While the potential savings may be a lure, lawyers say the restrictive
