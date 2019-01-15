AA Group signs MOU with OneAsia for data centre development

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AA Group on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with private company OneAsia Network to negotiate exclusively for a year towards a potential joint venture, investment or collaboration to build data centres at an industrial-zoned plot at 60 Benoi Road in Singapore
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg