You are here
AA Reit unveils plans to upgrade NorthTech
Reit to spend S$13m to refurbish lift common areas as well as create new carpark
Singapore
THE manager of AIMS AMP Capital Industrial Reit (AA Reit) plans to spend S$13 million to enhance the S$102 million NorthTech industrial building in Woodlands.
The works include upgrading its passenger lift lobbies, toilets, drop-off area and external landscaping. A new
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg