ABI Plaza said to be on the market

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ABI Plaza, a 12-storey freehold office building with triple frontages along Keppel, Tanjong Pagar and Lim Teck Kim roads, is understood to be on the market.
Market observers suggest the pricing expectation may be above S$280 million.
ABI Plaza's owner - listed MYP...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes