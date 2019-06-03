You are here

Home > Real Estate

Advice to Hamptons home buyers: Be picky and patient

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

IT'S a buyer's market for luxury properties in the Hamptons this summer.

With the biggest market glut in more than seven years, prices in New York's seaside getaway are "soft on top and tighter as you go lower," said Jonathan Miller, chief executive officer of appraisal firm Miller Samuel Inc.

Seven Hamptons homes sold for more than US$10 million in the first quarter, just more than half of the 12 transactions in the same period a year earlier, according to listing site Out East.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The median sale price fell to US$16 million from US$23 million. More supply is moving in, with the number of luxury homes listed, defined as the top 10 per cent of sales, almost tripling year-on-year.

"With many homes lingering on the market for longer than in the past, buyers have the opportunity to be picky and patient, especially those in the market for a home on the higher end," said Matt Daimler, Out East's general manager.

"Until sellers come down to meet buyers' expectations, it's likely we will see this trend continue further into the summer," Mr Daimler said.

That category includes a 14-acre Southampton property on Meadow Lane that spans three oceanfront lots with two golf greens. At an asking price of US$150 million, it's at the top end of the spectrum.

For the most expensive properties, it's also about finding that rare buyer for whom money is no object, according to Sotheby's broker Harald Grant, who is listing the Southampton estate. "Yes it's expensive, but people who buy properties at that price point are looking for flexibility in life for how to build, for example a compound for your children or tennis courts," Mr Grant said,

"Everyone has their own interior designer and architect, and you're going to make your own changes." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Sabana Reit refreshes strategies to reshape future

Enforce fair rent terms to level the playing field?

The Sopranos house up for sale in New Jersey for US$3.4m

Housing loans shrink for a third consecutive month

CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase

KOP's Q4 net loss of S$418,000 improves on S$9m loss a year ago

Editor's Choice

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

lwx_sgx_010619_7.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

S'pore market cap falls 5.1% in May as investors grow cautious

Most Read

No contents

Must Read

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

lwx_singapore houses_010619_1.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Real Estate

Housing loans shrink for a third consecutive month

BT_20190601_STPMLEE31FINAL_3798207.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Fundamental problem between US and China is 'mutual lack of strategic trust': PM Lee

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening