AEW boosts Singapore office exposure
US-based group is buyer of 55 Market Street; analysts say it may be planning strata sales, refurbishment
Singapore
AEW is increasing its presence in the Singapore office market. The US-based global institutional property investment manager is understood to be the buyer of 55 Market Street in the traditional Raffles Place financial district.
Last week, vendor Frasers Commercial Trust (
