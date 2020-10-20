Airbnb combats surge in party houses as Covid-19 shuts US nightclubs

Get our introductory offer at only
New York
WHEN the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down bars and concert halls in March, a new phenomenon was born: the vacation-rental nightclub.
Professional party promoters started scanning Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rental sites for mansions and luxury condos for hire....
