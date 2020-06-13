You are here

Home > Real Estate

Airbnb partners with Brazil virus hotspot on post-pandemic tourism

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 7:41 AM

nz_airbnb_130641.jpg
Home rental firm Airbnb struck a partnership with Brazil's Sao Paulo state to encourage tourism once the novel coronavirus crisis has passed, a company executive said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAO PAULO] Home rental firm Airbnb struck a partnership with Brazil's Sao Paulo state to encourage tourism once the novel coronavirus crisis has passed, a company executive said on Friday.

Virus hotspot Sao Paulo is the first destination in Latin America chosen by Airbnb as part of a global push to revive its business as authorities ease coronavirus-related restrictions on tourism.

"Sao Paulo state is at the core of our Brazil strategy and originates many travellers," Airbnb's director of governmental and institutional relations for Latin America, Flávia Matos, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Airbnb will have an exclusive page on Sao Paulo state's destinations in its platform and will also share with the local government data and information on what is happening elsewhere in the globe.

"It is likely that most travels will be made by car once the state economy reopens and our platform will provide users with all domestic options available," Matos said.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19 puts the brakes on this year's F1 Singapore Grand Prix

In 2019, Airbnb has had an economic impact of 10.5 billion reais (S$2.89 billion) in Brazil, including the entire chain such as restaurants and shops. The company does not break down Sao Paulo numbers.

Brazil's death toll from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, overtook Britain's on Friday to become the second-highest in the world after the United States, according to numbers released by the Brazilian Health Ministry.

Brazil has 828,810 confirmed cases with 25,982 new infections in the last 24 hours, and 909 more fatalities, raising the death toll to 41,828.

Early in May, Airbnb announced it would lay off nearly 1,900 employees, or 25 per cent of its workforce, after the coronavirus pandemic led millions of customers to cancel travel plans, hitting the company's revenue.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

NYC hotels battered by pandemic face rift over safety rules

HK street-level shops see surge in enquiries

Spanish real estate heading for second crash in a decade

Reits (June 13-14, 2020)

HK property enquiries up in street retail sector on stability hopes

Spanish real estate is heading for its second crash in a decade

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 06:27 AM
Real Estate

NYC hotels battered by pandemic face rift over safety rules

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus hammered New York City hotels, pushing struggling properties to the brink of insolvency...

Jun 13, 2020 05:57 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end volatile session higher but down for the week

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished higher Friday following a topsy-turvy session as investors weighed rising...

Jun 13, 2020 05:57 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares edge higher after torrid week of losses

[BENGALURU] European shares closed slightly up on Friday after heavy losses in the previous session, but marked...

Jun 12, 2020 11:04 PM
Government & Economy

Fed's Powell pledges focus on return to strong labour market

[SAN FRANCISCO] US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday reiterated his pledge to do what he can to bring...

Jun 12, 2020 10:59 PM
Government & Economy

Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week

[TOKYO] Japan aims to launch a smartphone app based on technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google next week to help...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.