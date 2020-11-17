You are here

Home > Real Estate

Airbnb posted Q3 profit of US$219m amid pandemic: IPO filing

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 6:47 AM

nz_Airbnb_171139.jpg
Airbnb posted a profit of US$219 million in the just-ended quarter as its home-sharing model proved resilient during the global pandemic, the platform said Monday as it released its finances for its upcoming share offering.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb posted a profit of US$219 million in the just-ended quarter as its home-sharing model proved resilient during the global pandemic, the platform said Monday as it released its finances for its upcoming share offering.

The San Francisco-based startup nonetheless lost US$697 million in the first nine months of the year amid a 32 per cent revenue drop as the Covid-19 outbreak crushed the travel sector.

But Airbnb said its home-sharing model has been "resilient" compared with others in the sector during the crisis.

"People wanted to get out of their homes and yearned to travel, but they did not want to go far or to be in crowded hotel lobbies," the document said. "Our platform has proven adaptable to serve these new ways of traveling."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 07:10 AM
Banking & Finance

China lines up banks for record euro-denominated government bond sale

[LONDON] China has hired a fleet of banks for what is likely to be its biggest ever euro-denominated international...

Nov 17, 2020 07:04 AM
Technology

Huawei to sell Honor brand to consortium of agents and dealers in bid to save supply chain

[SHENZHEN] Huawei Technologies is selling its budget brand smartphone unit Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents...

Nov 17, 2020 07:02 AM
Technology

Austrian privacy NGO takes on Apple over 'tracking code'

[VIENNA] An Austrian online privacy NGO said on Monday it was lodging complaints against Apple in two countries over...

Nov 17, 2020 07:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil leases

[NEW YORK] The Trump administration on Monday invited oil companies to choose proposed drilling territories as it...

Nov 17, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Biden calls for US stimulus after meeting with business leaders

[WILMINGTON, United States] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday called for more stimulus spending to help the United...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Kissinger warns Biden of US-China catastrophe on scale of World War I

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

SIA's Covid cover for Singapore-HK flights may draw bubble flyers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for