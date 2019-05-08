You are here

Home > Real Estate

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 1:00 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

THERE will be no change to current rules for short-term stays in private homes, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Wednesday.

That means that the use of private properties for fewer than three consecutive months - which has been popularised by the likes of home-sharing platforms Airbnb around the world - will remain illegal in Singapore.

This came after several consultations starting from 2015 on such short-term accommodation, including a draft regulatory framework proposed last April that could allow owners at strata-titled developments to do so if they got 80 per cent consent from the development to do so, and for owners to register their properties with the URA, among other requirements.

Following that, several home-sharing platforms told the URA they thought the proposed rules were too overly restrictive, and called for a lighter-touch approach. Management corporations of condominiums were concerned about their heavier responsibilities in light of the proposed framework.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, a majority of the more than 1,000 private homeowners surveyed in the second half of last year supported the proposed rules set out.

URA said in a statement on Wednesday: "Given this impasse, URA will not proceed with the proposed regulations at this stage. Instead, it will continue to monitor the situation as well as broader developments on the short-term accomodation scene. URA remains open to reviewing the position in the future, if and when platform operators demonstrate they are prepared to adhere to the regulatory framework." 

URA will also continue to enforce the current rules.

Under the Planning Act, it is an offence to convert the use of a property for short-term accommodation without URA’s approval. Offenders may be fined up to S$200,000 and/or imprisoned for up to 12 months.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

The Woodleigh Residences to launch for sale on May 11

lwx_uobl_090519_131.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon

Photo_Funan.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's revamped Funan secures 98% pre-leasing commitment for twin office blocks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening