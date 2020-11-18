You are here

Home > Real Estate
COMMENTARY

Airbnb's IPO doesn't require head-in-sand moment

IPO valuation above US$31 billion not a stretch, even with lower revenue this year.
Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201118_AIRBNB_4331050.jpg
Airbnb's business was initially affected when global lockdowns impacted travel, but the company since recovered to post a net income in Q3 at US$219 million.
PHOTO: AFP

San Francisco

IS IT possible that Airbnb could be a technology initial public offering (IPO) that isn't requiring investors to have their head in the sand? The home-sharing app's revenue fell more than 30 per cent in the first nine months of the year as Covid cut into travel.

That isn't great, but it isn't bad relatively speaking either. And it forced the company co-founded by Brian Chesky to rein in unnecessary spending just as similar firms' stocks rose. An IPO valuation above US$31 billion - its last private marker in 2017 - isn't a stretch.

Like most companies in the hospitality and travel sectors, Airbnb's business was initially injured when global lockdowns put a kibosh on travel. The company laid off 1,900 employees and raised US$2 billion in debt in a deal that valued the company at US$18 billion, according to Reuters. That was almost half its 2017 private fundraising value, justified by a second quarter revenue drop of about 72 per cent, according to a draft prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

But the company has since recovered, relatively, as people grew wary of shared spaces in hotels and sought longer-term rentals in far- flung locations. Hilton Worldwide revenue was off by more than 50 per cent while Airbnb even posted a net income in the third quarter at US$219 million.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Now the company is at a crossroads. In 2019, it plunged into new initiatives in China and spent money upgrading technology to have a better vetting system after some high-profile mishaps. That caused it to bleed cash but also helped find religion. Airbnb has since pulled back ambitions to offer flight bookings and launch a magazine.

The shares of rivals have also improved. Booking Holdings, the owner of priceline.com and Kayak, is up almost 15 per cent over the past year despite having a steeper revenue drop in the first nine months than Airbnb. On this year's enterprise-value-to-revenue multiple of 13 times, Airbnb is worth some US$40 billion, even assuming its top line ends down some 30 per cent. On Booking's next year's revenue, that multiple is much lower.

Like other technology companies, Airbnb has a share structure that puts voting control into Mr Chesky's hands. That could become a problem. But investors may have grown more accustomed to this than a tech company stretching for an unrealistic valuation. REUTERS

  • The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to raise at least S$300m for acquisition

US mall investors see hope with Simon deal, vaccine news

Homebuilder confidence hits another record on US buying boom

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

Home Depot to buy back HD Supply in US$8b deal

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 05:50 AM
Banking & Finance

RBI proposes amalgamation of DBS' India business with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

DBS Group's India business may be amalgamated with an Indian bank under a proposed scheme by the Reserve Bank of...

Nov 18, 2020 12:23 AM
Consumer

Amazon expands push into health care with online pharmacy

[SEATTLE] Amazon is making its biggest push into selling prescription drugs yet, launching a digital pharmacy and...

Nov 18, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps close campaign aides, US congressman for White House roles

[WILMINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named several insiders from his election campaign and a Democratic...

Nov 18, 2020 12:14 AM
Real Estate

Homebuilder confidence hits another record on US buying boom

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder confidence in the US jumped in November, hitting another record high as buyers swarmed...

Nov 17, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing output up for sixth straight month in October

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing production rose at a solid pace in October, marking the sixth straight advance as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

ST Engineering to reorganise into Commercial and Defence & Public Security clusters

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for