Allianz-linked entity moves to buy stake in OUE Bayfront

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AN entity linked to Allianz Real Estate is said to be in exclusive due diligence with a view to acquiring a partial stake in OUE Bayfront.
The deal is expected to price the asset - the jewel in OUE Commercial Reit's crown - at about S$3,200 per square foot of net lettable...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes