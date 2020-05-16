You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Amid poor home sales in April, the rich are still shopping - for posh properties

URA Realis data shows a number of luxury projects continued to move units after circuit breaker measures implemented
Sat, May 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Two super-luxury condominiums at Boulevard 88 were sold for more than S$10 million each. Both were 7th-floor units and transacted on April 14.
Singapore

DESPITE a plunge in sales of new homes in April, the very rich had no problem forking out for their favourite asset amid the circuit breaker.

There were five homes sold last month costing more than S$5 million each, the highest was a S$13.8 million unit at 15 Holland Hill...

