Apac real estate investment deals to rebound 15-20% in 2021: JLL

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
REAL estate investment deals in the Asia-Pacific may rebound by 15-20 per cent in 2021, led by North Asia, as investors seek assets with income stability, said real estate consultancy JLL in its 2021 Asia-Pacific Real Estate Outlook on Dec 18.
They see 2021 as marking the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes