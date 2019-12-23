You are here

ARA Asset Management to form JV with European investment manager

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 9:38 AM
UPDATED Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 11:13 AM
ARA Asset Management, through its subsidiary ARA UK Asset Management, will establish a joint venture (JV) with Venn Partners to create and manage funds and other ownership vehicles to invest in real estate credit strategies in Europe.

The deal for the proposed JV, ARA Venn, is expected to complete by the first quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals, ARA said in a bourse filing on Monday.

ARA directly manages Singapore-listed Suntec Reit, Cache Logistics Trust and ARA US Hospitality Trust, and also has a stake in Cromwell Property Group, the sponsor of Cromwell European Reit.

It also indirectly manages real estate investment trusts (Reits) in Singapore, Japan, Australia and Malaysia through its associate companies.

Venn Partners is an investment manager in European real estate private debt.

