ARA buys Seoul office tower; DBS, UOB grant S$385.8m green loan for 5One Central

Singapore
ARA Asset Management has purchased Parc1 Tower II - an office building in Seoul - for over one trillion Korean won (S$1.21 billion), in a deal slated to be the largest single asset transaction in Korea this year, ARA said in a press statement on Tuesday.
Located within...
