ARA, John Lim's family office venture into fintech with Minterest stake

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ARA Asset Management chief executive officer (CEO) John Lim's family office, JL Family Office, and the group's property management arm have jointly acquired a 52.08 per cent stake in crowdfunding platform Minterest for an undisclosed sum.
This is ARA's entry into the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes