ARA to fully acquire Cache's Reit, property managers in deal with CWT
ARA's regional network may far outweigh benefits of having pipeline acquisition assets from CWT: analysts
ARA Asset Management (ARA) has agreed to acquire all the shares that it does not already own in the Reit manager and property manager of Cache Logistics Trust (Cache) - the third time an industrial Reit manager may be changing hands in recent years.
While this will end
