You are here

Home > Real Estate

ARA to fully acquire Cache's Reit, property managers in deal with CWT

ARA's regional network may far outweigh benefits of having pipeline acquisition assets from CWT: analysts
Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

19900100U.jpg
ARA Asset Management (ARA) has agreed to acquire all the shares that it does not already own in the Reit manager and property manager of Cache Logistics Trust (Cache) - the third time an industrial Reit manager may be changing hands in recent years.
PHOTO: CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST

Singapore

ARA Asset Management (ARA) has agreed to acquire all the shares that it does not already own in the Reit manager and property manager of Cache Logistics Trust (Cache) - the third time an industrial Reit manager may be changing hands in recent years.

While this will end

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

bizpropnex_kelvinchng_2329.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex to list at S$0.65 per share come July 2

328576461_0-10.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore among region's top cross-border investors in commercial real estate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening