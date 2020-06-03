Architects and engineers suggest possible new ideas for future dormitories

Get our introductory offer at only
A NEW set of standards for new Quick Build Dormitories which include no more than 10 beds in a room, at least 6 sqm of space per resident and the use of single rather than double-decker beds was announced at a Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Task Force virtual press conference on Monday...
