You are here

Home > Real Estate

Art Nouveau gem unmasked in Covid-hit Brussels

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210201_KELART1_4430071.jpg
The Hotel Solvay is a three-storey mansion designed by Belgian architect Victor Horta. It boasts a majestic staircase where natural light shines through a multi-coloured stained glass window.
PHOTO: AFP

Brussels

AN EMBLEMATIC Art Nouveau mansion designed by Belgian architect Victor Horta has opened its doors to the public in Brussels, revealing a long hidden jewel of the city's Belle Epoque glory.

"It is perhaps even more important in the time of Covid to be able to spend a relaxing moment in the midst of this complete beauty," said Pascal Smet, heritage minister for the Brussels Region.

He acted as a guide for a handful of journalists around the Hotel Solvay, a three-storey mansion with a majestic staircase where natural light shines through a multi-coloured stained glass window.

The mansion was built between 1895 and 1903 on the once-glitzy Avenue Louise for the son of Belgian industrialist Ernest Solvay, and its architecture is impressively preserved.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Horta paid attention in his work to the whole interior, from the design of the building's exposed structure to the living room furniture, right down to the door handles.

"It gives the feeling of the perfect building; everything has been thought out, down to the smallest detail," said Mr Smet, gazing at a decor of yellow, orange and beige, where the armchairs match the woodwork.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) included the Hotel Solvay on its World Heritage List in the early 2000s. According to the United Nations agency, it is "the most ambitious and spectacular work by Horta to have come down to us from the Art Nouveau period".

At the end of the 19th century, the style revolutionised architecture with its aesthetic of curves applied to glass and steel - materials that were new at the time. The private mansion went on to have an eventful history after its first owner's death in 1930.

Damaged by a German bomb during World War II - the main stained-glass window had to be rebuilt - it was saved from a wrecking ball at the end of the 1950s, when a couple, running a fashion house, decided to make it their workshop.

At the time, real estate developers had free rein in Brussels and the Avenue Louise was engulfed by large office buildings. Even the most awe-inspiring Art Nouveau edifices were threatened by developers, said the current owner, Alexandre Wittamer, grandson of the fashion house couple.

"It's hard to imagine, but in the 1950s and 1960s in Brussels everything was allowed, and it happened that Art Nouveau buildings were demolished, whether they were by Horta or other architects," said the 43-year-old finance executive, who now organises visits with the help of his wife.

For the time being, the architectural gem will be accessible only on Thursdays and Saturdays, provided that a time slot has been reserved in advance online. That rule applies to all Belgian museums, which have remained open despite the pandemic unlike in Paris or London. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Even with travel at a standstill, home purchases by foreigners improved after circuit breaker

Metro seeks deals in industrial property, student housing, suburban malls

Dramatic Austrian property battle roughed up by new player

UAE developer launches 8b dirham Sharjah project

US pending home sales fall as rising prices slow momentum

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 31, 2021 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has proposed to place up to 470.6 million new shares at S$0.17 apiece to...

Jan 31, 2021 04:23 PM
Real Estate

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

ABOUT 280 of the 300 residential units currently offered at The Reef at King's Dock were sold over the launch...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

US CDC issues sweeping transportation mask mandate effective Feb 1

Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for