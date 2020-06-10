As many as 25,000 US stores may close in 2020, mostly in malls

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
New York
AS many as 25,000 US stores could close permanently this year after the coronavirus pandemic devastated an industry where many mall-based retailers were already struggling.
The number would shatter the record set in 2019, when more than 9,800 stores closed their doors for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes