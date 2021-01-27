You are here

As rebates end, restaurants and retailers reel from rent, deposit hikes

Some tenants struggling to recover from pandemic face unexpected rent hikes of up to 20%, four- to six-month deposits for one-year renewal
Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 5:50 AM
A source in the F&B industry says many landlords now want shorter renewals so they don't lock in low rents for too long. But they want large security deposits. A business paying S$20,000 rent must cough up S$100,000 cash for a five-month deposit to stay a year.
Singapore

SOME Singapore retail and food and beverage (F&B) businesses are grappling with unexpected rental increments and hefty security deposits (SDs), as they struggle to get back on their feet after Covid-19's impact, The Business Times has learnt.

To be clear, the...

