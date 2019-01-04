Ascendas-Singbridge acquires India land parcel to develop IT park

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ASCENDAS-SINGBRIDGE Group has announced the acquisition of a 4.9-hectare land parcel in Chennai from land aggregator GSquare Group.
It has a total development potential of 2.3 million square feet, and will be developed into an IT park called International Tech Park
