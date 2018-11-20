You are here

Home > Real Estate

Ascott to boost presence with Ciputra alliance

Its tie-up with the Indonesian developer will help bolster its pipeline in Indonesia and China over the next 5 years
Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20181120_NRASCOTT_3622036.jpg
The Ascott Sudirman Jakarta, which Ascott acquired from Ciputra last year, is located within Ciputra World in Jakarta's CBD.

Singapore

CAPITALAND'S serviced residence arm, The Ascott, has formed a strategic alliance with Indonesian property developer Ciputra Development Group that will boost Ascott's pipeline as it manages serviced residences to be developed by Ciputra in Indonesia and China over the next five

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Clifton Partners picks up Tras St shophouse trio for S$21.2m

2019 home prices could fall in some smaller Chinese cities: Fitch

A haven for money in the Middle East, Dubai is losing its shine

Airbnb Q3 revenue stands at more than US$1b

UK housing woes deepen as asking prices fall

Home security systems become more sophisticated

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
3 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

BT_20181120_JQBILL20_3621948.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

E-wallet, crypto players show support for Payment Services Bill

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening