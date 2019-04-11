Aspen in JV to develop M'sia residential project

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MALAYSIA developer Aspen (Group) Holdings is in a joint venture (JV) to redevelop a piece of leasehold commercial land in Selangor, Malaysia into residential service apartments with full facilities. The total gross development value of the project is estimated at RM300 million (
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg