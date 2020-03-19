You are here

Home > Real Estate

Asset managers suspend UK property funds on virus-related turbulence

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

ASSET managers Kames Capital and Janus Henderson said on Tuesday that they had temporarily suspended dealings in their UK real estate funds as market turbulence caused by the novel coronavirus made it hard to accurately value the properties they contain.

The lock-ups are among the first signs of stress in the funds industry amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

They follow the freezing of M&G's UK property funds in December 2019 on Brexit uncertainty and UK commercial retail property woes.

"The ongoing coronavirus crisis is a real concern for all of us," Stephen Jones, the chief executive officer of Kames Capital, said in a letter to investors.

SEE ALSO

Asset managers suspend UK property funds on coronavirus turbulence

"At the same time, we have had to contend with a sharply lower oil price as well as the impact of the ongoing Brexit negotiations," he said.

"These issues are affecting all areas of the stock market, including property investing," he added.

Kames Capital said its regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has already been notified.

The suspension of the Kames Property Income Fund and Kames Property Income Feeder funds came into effect on March 16, and was in agreement with the funds' Citibank Europe depositary, the asset manager said.

It added that it would update investors on the status of the fund every 28 days.

Janus Henderson said on its website it had temporarily suspended dealings in its Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF and Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF Feeder Fund with effect from March 16, due to "material uncertainty" about the valuation of UK property.

The Bank of England and the FCA have said they want redemption terms for property funds that offer daily withdrawals, as the Kames and Janus Henderson funds do, to better reflect the long time it can take to sell real estate assets in the fund to raise cash.

Many property funds were suspended in the immediate aftermath of Britain's historic vote in June 2016 to leave the European Union.

"Others are probably lining up to go now," said one investment industry source.

Aviva Investors, Canada Life, Colombia Threadneedle, Legal & General and Standard Life Aberdeen also run UK property funds with daily redemptions. REUTERS

Real Estate

Student accommodation prized for defensive play in uncertain economy

Manulife US Reit inks two tenancy deals in New Jersey

Cautious land bids the litmus test of developers' reading of residential property market

15% of OLÁ units to be priced under S$1m

CDL's New Zealand unit forecasts NZ$24m hotel revenue loss for H1

Japan's 2019 land prices power higher, but Covid-19 clouds outlook

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 19, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Most Americans say Trump hasn't taken virus seriously: poll

[WASHINGTON] Americans' worries about the novel coronavirus have shot up in the past week with a majority believing...

Mar 19, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Canada unveils C$27b aid package amid coronavirus outbreak

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said his government would provide C$27 billion (S$26.8...

Mar 19, 2020 12:04 AM
Life & Culture

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter scales back wedding plans over coronavirus

[LONDON] Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is scaling back her wedding plans and cancelling a...

Mar 18, 2020 11:47 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB sees worst-case credit cost to hit 90-100 bps: Citi report

UOB has projected for credit costs to reach 90 to 100 basis points (bps) as its worst-case scenario, as the lender...

Mar 18, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims poised for historic surge

[WASHINGTON] In Connecticut, about 30,000 claims have been filed since Friday, about 10 times the average weekly...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.