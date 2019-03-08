At least three new freehold projects on sale

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SALES for at least three freehold projects are slated to begin on either Friday or during this weekend: Boulevard 88 in a traditional prime district, One Meyer next to the upcoming Katong Park MRT station and 1953 along Tessensohn Road.
On Friday, a consortium comprising
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg