At least three new freehold projects on sale

Boulevard 88 is expected to be indicatively priced from S$3,300-plus psf. Units at One Meyer will cost S$2,400-2,700 psf; Oxley also putting 1953 mixed project on market
Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM
BT_20190308_KRLAUNCH_3717766.jpg
The 154-unit Boulevard 88 is the luxury residential component of a project that will also include The Singapore EDITION Hotel and six basement levels. The project is coming up on the former Boulevard Hotel site.

BT_20190308_KRLAUNCHT08O_3717818.jpg
A consortium led by Sustained Land is developing One Meyer, which is a stone’s throw from Katong Park MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Singapore

SALES for at least three freehold projects are slated to begin on either Friday or during this weekend: Boulevard 88 in a traditional prime district, One Meyer next to the upcoming Katong Park MRT station and 1953 along Tessensohn Road.

On Friday, a consortium comprising

