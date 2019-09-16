You are here

Home > Real Estate

August private home sales down 4.8% from July: URA

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 1:12 PM
UPDATED Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 2:04 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

AK_sgsl3_1609.jpg
Developers in Singapore moved 1,122 private homes in August 2019, down 4.8 per cent from the 1,179 units they sold in the previous month, but 81.8 per cent higher than the the 617 units sold in August 2018.
PHOTO: ST FILE

DEVELOPERS in Singapore moved 1,122 private homes in August 2019, down 4.8 per cent from the 1,179 units they sold in the previous month, but 81.8 per cent higher than the the 617 units sold in August 2018.

The above figures - which exclude executive condominium (EC) units - were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers moved 1,167 units in August, marking a drop of 25 per cent from the 1,557 units in July, but 82.3 per cent above the 640 units they found buyers for in August 2018.

At the Parc Clematis condo development in Jalan Lempeng, next to the Ayer Rajah Expressway, SingHaiyi Group sold 316 units last month at a median price of S$1,615 per square foot (psf).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At The Florence Residences in Hougang Avenue 2, developer Logan Property moved 122 units at a median price of S$1,438 psf in August.

MCL moved 47 units at Parc Esta in Sims Avenue at a median price of S$1,691 psf last month.

Real Estate

District 10 bungalow in Garlick Avenue GCB area for sale at S$16.5m

China's property investment growth at 4-month high in August

Australia's property recovery remains in-house as rest of economy struggles to motor on

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

HDB looking at 3D-printing tech in Tengah, Bidadari estates

India's 100b rupee housing fund seen not enough to spur sector

Editor's Choice

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

BT_20190916_CTCERTIS_3893144.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgsl_1609.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business confidence drops to near 2-year low in Q4

1-Net North Data Centre.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to raise S$473.8m to partially fund data centre acquisitions

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

Sep 16, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Hupsteel, Tee International

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly