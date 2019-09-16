August private home sales down 4.8% from July: URA

Developers in Singapore moved 1,122 private homes in August 2019, down 4.8 per cent from the 1,179 units they sold in the previous month, but 81.8 per cent higher than the the 617 units sold in August 2018.

The above figures - which exclude executive condominium (EC) units - were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers moved 1,167 units in August, marking a drop of 25 per cent from the 1,557 units in July, but 82.3 per cent above the 640 units they found buyers for in August 2018.

At the Parc Clematis condo development in Jalan Lempeng, next to the Ayer Rajah Expressway, SingHaiyi Group sold 316 units last month at a median price of S$1,615 per square foot (psf).

At The Florence Residences in Hougang Avenue 2, developer Logan Property moved 122 units at a median price of S$1,438 psf in August.

MCL moved 47 units at Parc Esta in Sims Avenue at a median price of S$1,691 psf last month.