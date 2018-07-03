You are here

Home > Real Estate

Aussie home prices slide for 9th month in June

Sydney and Melbourne suffer stifled investment demand as tighter lending standards exact a toll
Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

HOME prices across Australia's major cities slipped for a ninth straight month in June as tighter lending standards stifled investment demand in Sydney and Melbourne, a trend that seems unlikely to reverse any time soon.

Property consultant CoreLogic said on Monday its index of home prices for the combined capital cities fell 0.3 per cent in June, after a 0.1 per cent dip in May.

That left capital city prices down 1.6 per cent for the year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Regional prices fared a little better with annual growth of 2.2 per cent, leaving prices for the combined markets down 0.8 per cent in June last year.

Along with tougher rules from regulators, lenders have also been raising borrowing standards amid revelations of widespread malpractice on loans and financial advice among several major institutions.

The result has been a marked pullback in demand in the once red-hot markets of Sydney and Melbourne, ending a boom in prices that ran for five years. "Tighter finance conditions and less investment activity have been the primary drivers of weaker housing market conditions, and we don't see either of these factors relaxing over the second half of 2018," said CoreLogic Head of Research Tim Lawless.

Sydney and Melbourne comprise about 60 per cent of Australia's housing market by value and 40 per cent by number. Prices in Sydney eased 0.3 per cent in June, leaving values down 4.5 per cent on the year. Home prices had been growing by more than 20 per cent a year at the peak of the boom.

Melbourne saw a drop of 0.4 per cent in the month, while annual growth slowed to 1.0 per cent.

Markets were mixed in other cities with best performer Hobart in Tasmania clocking an annual gain of 12.7 per cent. Mr Lawless noted that despite the latest declines, values nationally were still up 32 per cent over the past five years.

The slowdown in the major cities follows a tightening in standards on investment and interest-only loans, leading banks to raise the interest charged on some mortgage products.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has long been concerned that debt-fuelled speculation in property could ultimately hurt both consumers and banks. REUTERS

Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

PropNex gains 10% on trading debut

PropNex says BT report isn't inaccurate

HDB resale prices fall 1.5% in Q2 from a year ago

Takeda's new HQ flaunts global ambition

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
4 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
5 DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

South Korean leader Moon on state visit to Singapore from July 11-13

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening