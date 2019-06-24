You are here

Home > Real Estate

Aussie retirement-home operator Aveo sees annual profit slump, shares fall

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 11:36 AM

[BENGALURU] Australian retirement-home operator Aveo Group on Monday said it expects annual profit to more than halve due to weak property market conditions, sending its shares about 14 per cent lower.

The Sydney-based firm also revealed that a "preferred party" had made a confidential, non-binding and conditional indicative takeover proposal following extensive due diligence.

Aveo neither named the party nor put a value on the offer and added that the transaction would be discontinued if an agreement could not be reached by July 22.

A downturn in Australia's property market has created challenges for policymakers worried about the wider economic impact of a housing slump.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Aveo's guidance weighed heavily on the stock, with the shares touching a more than four-month low of A$1.80 in their biggest intraday percentage decline since Sept. 17, 2018.

The firm said it now expected underlying profit for 2019 to be about A$50 million (S$46.9 million). The company reported underlying profit of A$127.2 million in 2018.

Potential customers were delaying decisions to sell their homes and move into retirement accommodation due to weakness in house prices, the company said.

"The guidance was disappointing but was not completely unexpected given how tough the residential market has been during the second half (of 2019)," said Hamish Perks, executive director at Moelis Australia Securities.

"The potential bidder would be viewing this as an opportunity to acquire the group with a big discount."

The outlook for the residential property market had improved following the recent re-election of the conservative coalition government and a central bank rate cut, boding well for firms such as Aveo in 2020, he added.

Aged care firms in Australia are also under pressure from an ongoing independent public inquiry into abuse and mistreatment in the sector.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Three conservation shophouses in Little India up for sale with S$11m reserve price

Eldorado Resorts said to buy Caesars in US$18b transaction

Getting into the heart of the community

London Latino heartlands struggle for survival

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
3 Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade

Must Read

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

Jun 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

file74nqj1n8g7nyz83f8u8.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small businesses across Asia-Pacific turning to new funding sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening