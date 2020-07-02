You are here

Australia home prices slip in June, but sharp rebound in sales a boost for economy

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Home prices in cities such as Sydney fell 0.8 per cent in June, although loosening in virus restrictions in Australia has seen a rapid rebound in home sales.
Sydney

AUSTRALIAN home prices slipped for a second month in June as coronavirus lockdowns and rising unemployment cooled a once red-hot market, though a sharp rebound in sales was a positive for economic activity.

Data from property consultant CoreLogic out on Wednesday showed home prices across the nation fell 0.7 per cent in June, from May, when they dipped 0.4 per cent.

Values were still up 7.8 per cent on June last year reflecting the market's pre-pandemic strength.

Prices in the capital cities fell 0.8 per cent in June, but again were still 8.9 per cent higher on the year. Sydney saw values drop 0.8 per cent in June, while Melbourne fell 1.1 per cent and Brisbane 0.4 per cent.

"The downwards pressure on home values has remained mild to-date," said CoreLogic's head of research Tim Lawless.

"A variety of factors have helped to protect home values from more significant declines, including persistently low advertised stock levels and significant government stimulus."

Record-low mortgage rates and banks' willingness to defer loan repayments have also helped prevent a fire sale of properties, thus supporting prices.

The housing market had been one of the few bright spots in the economy as booming prices bolstered consumer wealth. The housing stock was valued at a hefty A$7.2 trillion (S$6.93 trillion) in March before the market took a turn for the worse.

Mr Lawless noted that a loosening in virus restrictions over the last couple of months had produced a rapid rebound in sales, which jumped 29.5 per cent in June after a 21.5 per cent gain in May.

Real estate activity and home listings had likewise risen sharply, while clearance rates at home auctions had rebounded from record lows in April.

That is a major plus for the economy since turnover produces spending, from furnishing to electronics and real estate fees. It should also boost tax receipts to state governments that raise a lot of funds from stamp duty. REUTERS

